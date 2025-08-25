WSP Aircraft Tracks 110 MPH Driver Who Crashed Onto Train Tracks

Never a boring night for the Washington State Patrol, as a chase on Friday night near Fife ended with a car plowing into railroad tracks.

WSP: Fleeing Driver Crashes Onto Train Tracks After Attempting to Evade Arrest

According to an Instagram posting from the WSP, details of the chase unfolded on Friday night, starting around 11:00 PM.

WSP’s aircraft Smokey (great name) spotted a vehicle racing down I-5 near Fife at 110 mph. The driver continued north into King County, where a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle near Auburn, but instead of pulling over, the suspect fled.

The WSP troopers chose not to pursue directly, relying on Smokey to safely track the vehicle from the air.

The driver attempted to evade detection by pulling into several parking lots in Kent, trying to blend in. Each time troopers closed in, however, the suspect took off again, at one point driving without headlights.

The attempt to flee ended when the driver ran through an intersection, left the roadway, and crashed directly onto train tracks.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby backyard. With support from Kent Police and guidance from Smokey above, troopers were able to locate and arrest the man. He was booked into the King County Jail.

According to the WSP posting, this is the second time the same driver has been arrested for attempting to elude law enforcement.

