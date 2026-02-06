FDA Recall Puts Some M&M’s Products Sold in Washington Under Scrutiny

We all love M&M's, but it looks like we've got a recall in twenty states, including Washington State.

Washington Residents Urged to Review M&M’s Recall List After FDA Alert

Over 20 states that include Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin have recalled the beloved candy.

Bought M&M’s in Washington? Here’s What You Need to Know About the Latest Recall

So what are you looking for?

According to All Recipes, here is what you need to know:

The recalled M&M's products all have the lot code L450ARCLV03 with a "best by" date of 12/1/2025; the lot code L502FLHKP01 with a "best by" date of 1/1/2026; the lot code L523CMHKP01 with a "best by" date of 6/30/2026; or the lot code L537GMHKP01 with a "best by" date of 9/1/2026.

The candies may include milk, soy, and peanuts, but the packaging fails to provide adequate allergen warnings. The good news is that if you don't have any allergies to milk, soy, or peanuts, you don't have to do anything.

Just a heads up, as you look for these products in your pantry.