The Central Washington State Fair Is Coming: Here’s How to Save + Enter to Win Tickets

10 great big days at the Central Washington State Fair, and we've got your free tickets.

Central Washington State Fair Returns Sept. 25 With Big Savings

The Central Washington State Fair is back September 25th through October 4th, and there will be lots to do with the family for all 10 days.

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The Central Washington State Fair Is Back With New Attractions

I get it, things are expensive right now. Gas and groceries are up, but I've got a way for you to save money at the fair if you do these simple tasks.

You can save big before the fair by getting advance fair admission and carnival wristbands at a discounted price.

Wray's Marketfresh IGA, Fiesta Food Locations, or the State Fair Park Ticket Office will have the discounted prices and passes.

For the best deals for the fair, click on this link for more details.

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READ MORE: Here's How To Save At The Central Washington State Fair

Here's the Coca-Cola Grandstand schedule for this year's CWSF:

Aces Wild Rough Stock Round-Up — Saturday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m.

— Saturday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m. Monster X Tour — Date and time to be announced

— Date and time to be announced Demolition Derby & Chain & Go Class Derby Qualifiers — Date and time to be announced

— Date and time to be announced Chain & Go Class Derby Finals & Motorhome Demolition Derby — Sunday, October 4 at 6 p.m.

We've also got a chance for you to win fair tickets from your favorite radio stations.

Here is your chance to win a Family 4-pack of Admission tickets.

Get entered below, and good luck from Townsquare Media.