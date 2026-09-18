6 Reasons Why Tri-Cities Residents Should Road Trip to Lake Chelan This Fall

The best part of living in the Tri-Cities is that there are so many places you can travel to and explore in a few hours. It's a quick road trip to Lake Chelan, and it's gorgeous this time of year.

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6 Lake Chelan Adventures to Add to Your Fall Road Trip List

My wife and I love a good road trip. We just got back from Carson, Washington, and now we are eyeing Lake Chelan for a few weekend road trips.

I thought I'd give you some ideas for a trip too, with information provided by Visit Chelan County.

courtesy of Visit Chelan County. courtesy of Visit Chelan County.

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Click the links to check out these Lake Chelan festivals worth checking out.

6 Lake Chelan Getaways That Feel Like a Perfect Fall Escape

Annual Lake Chelan Wine Harvest, Sept. 22-Nov. 26: Wineries throughout the valley mark harvest with newly released wines, barrel tastings, grape stomps, vineyard tours, and live music.

Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival, Sept. 25-27: Leavenworth’s longest-running festival has celebrated the changing season since 1964. The weekend includes live music, food, arts and crafts, and activities throughout the Bavarian village. The Grand Parade begins at noon Saturday, Sept. 26, with floats, marching bands, entertainers, and Bavarian groups traveling through downtown.

READ MORE: Check Out This Kennewick Fire Department Safety Fair In October

Leavenworth Oktoberfest, Oct. 2-3, 9-10, and 16-17. The Bavarian village celebrates Oktoberfest over three weekends with live music, dancing, food, and beer across three stages at the Leavenworth Festhalle and Front Street Park.

Tamarack Festival, Oct. 3, 10, and 17: Three Saturdays, one golden opportunity to celebrate the changing season. The Tamarack Festival brings the community together for guided hikes, live music, family activities, food and drinks at Chair 5 Pub, and an up-close look at snowcats and snowmaking equipment.

Manson Harvest Festival, Oct. 17. Celebrate the season as downtown Manson transforms into a festive fall marketplace featuring local artisans, children’s activities, harvest-inspired food and drinks, games, live music, and demonstrations. The celebration concludes with the lighting of the Manson Great Pumpkin Wall at 6 p.m.

Cashmere Apple Days, Oct. 3-4. This annual celebration at the Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village honors the Wenatchee Valley’s apple heritage with apple pie contests, horse-drawn wagon rides, historic demonstrations, and freshly pressed cider.

courtesy of Visit Chelan County. courtesy of Visit Chelan County.

As you make your fall plans, it might be worth checking out these six festivals in Lake Chelan.