Seattle, Get Ready! Fall Out Boy Announces T-Mobile Park Show – Win Tickets!

The 2027 Concert Calendar Just Got Better – Fall Out Boy Is Coming to Seattle!

Get ready for a massive show in 2027, and we've got your free tickets to see Fall Out Boy in Seattle on August 24th 2027, at T-Mobile Arena. Artist pre-sale tickets go on sale on November 11th at 10 AM. General sales go on sale on November 12th at 10 AM.

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Save the Date, Seattle! Fall Out Boy Is Bringing the Hits to T-Mobile Park

Fall Out Boy is headed to the Emerald City after speculation of a worldwide tour in support of the "Twilight Of The Punks" tour that has Seattle and Portland as some of their concert stops.

Rich Polk, Getty Images Rich Polk, Getty Images

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Fall Out Boy is dropping a new album and a new song, "Aces," to support the tour. All the great songs you love as well, like Sugar We're Going Down, Thanks for the Mmrs, and Uma Thurman, are just a few of the hits the band will play on tour.

Also on the tour: Good Charlotte and The Offspring, so it's going to be one awesome concert.

We've got your free tickets as well, so enter below to see Fall Out Boy in Seattle on August 24th, 2027.

Confirmed North American Locations:

Jul 13 - Arlington, TX (Globe Life Field)

- Arlington, TX (Globe Life Field) Jul 16 - Atlanta, GA (Truist Park)

- Atlanta, GA (Truist Park) Jul 18 - Washington, DC (Nationals Park)

- Washington, DC (Nationals Park) Jul 20 - Detroit, MI (Comerica Park)

- Detroit, MI (Comerica Park) Jul 22 - Toronto, ON (Rogers Stadium)

- Toronto, ON (Rogers Stadium) Jul 24 - Chicago, IL (Soldier Field)

- Chicago, IL (Soldier Field) Jul 27 - Nashville, TN (FirstBank Stadium)

- Nashville, TN (FirstBank Stadium) Jul 30 - Boston, MA (Fenway Park)

- Boston, MA (Fenway Park) Aug 1 - Queens, NY (Citi Field)

- Queens, NY (Citi Field) Aug 3 - Atlantic City, NJ (Atlantic City Beach)

- Atlantic City, NJ (Atlantic City Beach) Aug 4 - Hershey, PA (Hersheypark Stadium)

- Hershey, PA (Hersheypark Stadium) Aug 6 - St. Charles, IA (Roaming Hills)

- St. Charles, IA (Roaming Hills) Aug 7 - Kansas City, MO (Morton Amphitheater)

- Kansas City, MO (Morton Amphitheater) Aug 10 - Commerce City, CO (Dick's Sporting Goods Park)

- Commerce City, CO (Dick's Sporting Goods Park) Aug 13 - Sandy, UT (America First Field)

- Sandy, UT (America First Field) Aug 15 - San Francisco, CA (Oracle Park)

- San Francisco, CA (Oracle Park) Aug 17 - San Diego, CA (Petco Park)

- San Diego, CA (Petco Park) Aug 19 - Phoenix, AZ (Chase Field)

- Phoenix, AZ (Chase Field) Aug 21 - Los Angeles, CA (Dodger Stadium)

- Los Angeles, CA (Dodger Stadium) Aug 24 - Seattle, WA (T-Mobile Park)

- Seattle, WA (T-Mobile Park) Aug 26 - Portland, OR (Providence Park)

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