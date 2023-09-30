Local Police are hosting their first ever Faith & Blue Community Barbeque!

The date is set for Saturday, October 7th from 11 am till 1 pm. The community barbeque will be held at 2001 Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA. It's an opportunity for residents, local law enforcement, and community groups to get together and make connections. The Kennewick Police Department and Benton County Sheriff's Office have partnered with Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, the Kennewick Police Foundation, and the Benton County Sheriff's Foundation to host this first ever event. Food and beverages will be provided.

According to a Kennewick Police Department Facebook post:

The purpose of Faith & Blue is to facilitate safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement, residents, businesses and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations. This will be a great opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations with our community.

