Benton Franklin Fair 2025: Schedule, Entrance Changes, and Pro Tips

The best week of summer is here as the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo kicks off tomorrow. I thought I'd compile all the things you need to know about this year's fair in one handy article.

New Entrance & Parking Updates

This year, you'll enter through a new temporary entrance in the main parking lot. Look for the giant inflatable cowboy. The old entrance and ticket booths are gone, so follow the signs for access.

Parking has also been improved with farm animal and number row markers. Take a quick photo of your sign when you arrive to make it easier to find your vehicle later.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Hours & Schedule Highlights

The Fair runs Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.–midnight.

Here are some events you don't want to miss out on:

Grand Parade – Aug. 16, 10 a.m., downtown Kennewick

Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo – Aug. 19–23, 7 p.m. nightly

Hayden Homes Summer Concert Series – Aug. 19–23, 7:45 p.m. on the ICCU Stage

$3 Bucks for a Bite – Aug. 21, 2–6 p.m.

Market Stock Sale – Aug. 22, 9:30 a.m.

Dancin’ in the Dirt – Aug. 23 after the Rodeo

(Note: The Demolition Derby on Aug. 16 is SOLD OUT.)

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Carnival Fun

Redeem pre-purchased carnival vouchers at Davis Shows Northwest ticket booths Aug. 19–23. Cash, debit, and credit are accepted. For ride information and height restrictions, visit the Davis Shows NW website.

Transportation Made Easy

Ben Franklin Transit is free, courtesy of CPCCo, with six Park & Ride locations across the Tri-Cities.

Water & Prohibited Items

Bring an empty refillable water bottle. Free refill stations are located around the grounds. Outside food, drinks, and sealed water bottles are not allowed.

Prohibited items include: weapons (even pocket knives), alcohol, marijuana, coolers, skateboards, drones, and pets.

READ NEXT: Get Ready For The 2025 Walla Walla Fair And Frontier Days

25 Acts That We'd Like To See At The Benton/Franklin County Fair Here are 25 acts we'd like to see at the Benton/Franklin County Fair and Rodeo. Our only criteria were that the musical acts had to be affordable for a fair of our size hence you won't see The Eagles, Elton John, and acts that unrealistic to come to the Tri-Cities. Take a look at our list and see if you agree with our picks! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals