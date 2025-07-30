Popular PNW Diner is Taking Over Several Old Shari’s Location in Oregon

If you are curious what's going to happen to all of those old closed Shari's locations, there is hope on the horizon as a popular diner chain in the PNW will be taking over some locations.

What Popular Diner Chain Is Expanding in Oregon?

It might surprise you to learn that Shari's was founded in Hermiston in 1978 and soon exploded into a few hundred locations around the Pacific Northwest.

Shari's ran into tough times a few years back and closed down all locations in Oregon.

Get our free mobile app

But out of the ashes, another favorite PNW diner is taking over some of those closed locations.

google maps street view google maps street view loading...

Elmer's (which started in 1960) in Portland is scooping up a bunch of the closed Shari's.

It makes sense as those closed Shari's are already suited for another diner to step in and take over those locations.

As a kid, I remember Elmer's being called Elmer's Colonial Pancakes and loved eating there. My brother's middle name is Elmer, so we had a running joke about "his" pancake house.

A Pacific Northwest Favorite Finds New Homes in Oregon

According to KATU-NEWS, several new locations have been announced for the Portland airport, Hillsboro, Tualatin, and Bend.

Shari's still has roughly 49 other locations scattered across the PNW, but it's cool to see Elmer's step up and take over the old locations that are already built for a diner.

You can check out Elmer's official website for more openings and news in the future.

READ NEXT: Best Places To Buy Local Food in Washington State and Oregon

10 Yummy Must-Try Food Stops From Tri-Cities to Seattle Washington Follow the road to great food places, from start to finish and back again! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals