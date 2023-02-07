Don’t Miss Out on the Best Easter Egg Hunt in Richland

It's NEVER too early to make your Easter egg hunting plans.

This year, Richland Parks and Recreation is doing it up big for the family. Save the date for Saturday, April 1st for Ready Set Hop at Columbia Point Marina Park. A wonderful Easter celebration is planned with a family friendly walk along the beautiful River Front Trail. Mr. Bunny will be walking, too! Water and snack stations will be set up on the trail.

What time does Ready Set Hop start?

The Color Walk is set to take place at 9 am with the Easter Egg Hunt and more getting underway from 9:30 am to 11 am. Remember to bring your own baskets to collect the eggs.

Is there a cost to participate?

Yes. The cost is $5 and to be guaranteed an event shirt, you must be registered by Friday, March 10th at 12 noon. Shirts will be distributed at on Friday, March 31st from 1 pm to 9 pm at the Richland Community Center (500 Amon Park Drive) or on Saturday, April 1st, from 8 am-9 am at Columbia Point Marina Park.

Where do I register?

You can get registered for Ready Set Hop by clicking the button below. Do it now, so you'll be in and get the tee shirt. To be guaranteed an event shirt, participants must be registered by Friday, March 10th at 12:00 noon.

Ready Set Hop Color Walk

Late registration will be accepted until Friday, March 31st, 12 noon, however, a shirt is NOT included. The fee is $2 and you can get registered here.

