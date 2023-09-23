Impaired Driver Arrested for DUI Blows Twice the Limit in Kennewick

Kennewick Police arrested a driver who was well over the DUI limit on Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

The Police Officer was patrolling an area near North Perry and West Clearwater when he was drawn to a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Clearwater Avenue. The white vehicle he was watching had NO lights on.

The officer was behind the white sedan when he noticed the sedan was traveling down the middle shared turn lane. As the officer turned on overhead emergency lights, the sedan he was following struck a barrier in the turn lane with the passenger side of the vehicle.

After the sedan was pulled over, the driver did indeed show signs of impairment.

The driver blew twice over the legal limit. The driver was then arrested for suspicion of DUI-Driving Under the Influence.