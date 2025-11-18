Busted: DUI Driver Takes a Parking Lot Victory Lap in Kennewick

You'd think people would get the message about drunk driving in the Tri-Cities.

Kennewick DUI Suspect Does a Circle, Then Surrenders

How many times must our law enforcement officers pull over suspected DUI drivers before they learn their lesson? I suppose it will take more and more arrests.

Deputies in Kennewick had an interesting traffic stop early this morning after spotting a vehicle driving erratically near N. Kellogg Street and W. Clearwater Avenue.

The driver, headed westbound on Clearwater, was weaving across lanes and showed no sign of steady control.

When deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, the situation took an unusual turn.

Kennewick DUI Driver Fails to Yield… But Does a Circle

Instead of stopping, the driver continued, ignoring lights and sirens as he made his way into the parking lot of a local business.

That’s when things got even stranger. The vehicle completed a full circle around the lot before finally coming to a stop. Fortunately, the unusual maneuvering ended without a crash or injury.

BCSO Deputies contacted the driver, who was described as semi-cooperative and showing clear signs of intoxication. He was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

In a light-hearted nod to our neighbors across the river, deputies noted that had the driver made it toward one of the bridges, Pasco Police would have been looped in. “pinky swear.”

