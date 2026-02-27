Meet Dragon, Our Adoptable Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

We've got another beautiful boy up for adoption from our friends at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

Check Out Dragon, Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

Dragon was found as a tiny 12-pound puppy with his littermates in a Pasco neighborhood and was quickly adopted.

A little over a year later, through no fault of his own, he found his way back to the shelter.

Big changes like that can be a lot for a young dog, and Dragon is still adjusting to shelter life.

Dragon is a large, 90-pound boy who is learning to feel confident in new environments. In the kennel, he can seem a bit unsure at first, but once he’s outside and given the chance to play, his fun-loving personality really comes through.

He loves toys and will happily spend time playing fetch in the yard with anyone willing to join him.

One thing that’s immediately clear about Dragon is that he loves food.

Treats are a great way to earn his attention and help him stay engaged, which also makes him a good candidate for continued training and confidence-building.

Dragon enjoys being around people and seeks out interaction. He appears social toward other dogs, though his history of living with dogs is unknown.

His history with cats is also unknown. Meet and greets are required for households with existing dogs before adoption.

Dragon is neutered and ready to go home today.

Dragon’s adoption fee is $50. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, and treated for fleas, ticks, worms, and mites.

If you'd like to adopt this beautiful boy and give him a second chance, you can check out more from Dragon here.