Great News! Domino’s is awarding Grants for Plowing Assistance

Because cold roads shouldn't get in the way of HOT Pizza, it's Domino's to the rescue!

The #1 Pizza company is giving away a total of $500,000 across 20 towns needing plowing assistance. The largest pizza company in the world doesn't want anything standing in the way of consumers enjoying a piping hot, delicious pizza from them. That's why they're going above and beyond for pizza fans.

How is Domino's awarding half a million dollars in grants?

It's easy. YOU are actually responsible for awarding the grants by nominating your town. Nominations are open for up to 20 cities to receive $25,000 in snow plowing grants.

"At Domino's we've made delivery cars with warming ovens built in, paved roads to get your pizza home hot and in perfect condition, and offered pizza insurance for when anything goes awry," said Joe Jordan, Domino's president of U.S. and global services. "To us, nothing should stand in the way of getting a delicious pizza, including snowy, cold weather. So yes—you heard it right: a pizza company is actually helping to plow roads."

Domino's is already awarding grants.

So far, Manhattan, MT used their grant to obtain a snow plow attachment from Buyers Products, purchased a new pickup to act as a plow truck, and purchased a used UTV to plow parks, streets and sidewalks. Erie, PA purchased 462 tons of salt for removing ice and snow from roads. And, Marquette, MI will use their money to purchase new underbody blades for their fleet of snowplows.

If you know a town that could benefit from Domino's Plowing for Pizza, nominate your town here.

