Tri-Cities to Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Life and Legacy at Kennewick Open House

Sadly, we lost Dolly Parton last week. Dolly was one of a kind, and a celebration of her life is being planned in the Tri-Cities.

Love Dolly Parton? Here's How You Can Celebrate Her Life in the Tri-Cities

Einan's at Hillcrest is celebrating Dolly's life tomorrow, September 1st, for the entertainment icon in Kennewick.

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Dolly Parton Fans Are Invited to Celebrate Her Legacy in Kennewick

Do you remember your first Dolly movie or song? 9 to 5 was a big movie from my childhood, and I loved her movie Straight Talk from the early 90's.

READ MORE: Did Dolly Parton Ever Perform At A Washington State Fair?

Are you a big Dolly Parton fan?

“A Celebration of Dolly Parton: Music, Memories and Reading” will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2026, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Einan's at Hillcrest in Kennewick.

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images

You are encouraged to dress up like Dolly, share your favorite Dolly memory, and enjoy Southern comfort-style finger foods while celebrating a life that touched millions.

Bring your favorite records and memorabilia to display. Anyone interested in exhibiting memorabilia is invited to contact Caren at Einan's at Hillcrest.

“Dolly Parton's music and generosity reached across generations, and so many in our community have a memory or a story tied to her,” said Holley Sowards, Director of Operations for Einan's at Hillcrest.

It's going to be a great event and worth attending. Dolly's Imagination Library in Washington alone is quite the legacy for the country music legend, and if you are a big Dolly fan, this celebration will be a wonderful reminder of her life and legacy.