Popular Coffee Brand Pulled From Washington State Shelves
Check your pantries and cupboards, as a massive coffee recall is underway in Washington State, along with 47 other states.
Dollar General Recalls Instant Coffee in Washington State Over Glass Concerns
Who doesn't love their morning coffee? My dad always started his day with coffee, and I don't recall him not drinking coffee throughout the day, so he'd for sure want to know about this coffee recall.
Dollar General is recalling three (3) lots of its eight (8) ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee due to the potential presence of glass.
Dollar General Coffee Recall Impacts Washington State Shoppers
According to the FDA site:
The recall is being initiated after a customer notified Dollar General employees about the potential issue. Ingesting glass fragments may cause injury to the consumer, and these injuries may include damage to teeth, laceration of the mouth and throat, or perforation of the intestine. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.
Here are the impacted lot numbers and product:
8-Ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee
Package UPC: 876941004069
Lot: L-5163 / Best By 12/13/2026
Lot: L-5164 / Best by 12/13/2026
Lot: L-5165 / Best by 12/14/2026
Clover Valley Instant Coffee was sold and distributed between July 9-21, 2025 in Dollar General retail stores located in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA,ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI ,WV, and WY.
Double-check your coffee to ensure you are good to go, and get a refund if you have an affected product.
