Popular Coffee Brand Pulled From Washington State Shelves

Check your pantries and cupboards, as a massive coffee recall is underway in Washington State, along with 47 other states.

Dollar General Recalls Instant Coffee in Washington State Over Glass Concerns

Who doesn't love their morning coffee? My dad always started his day with coffee, and I don't recall him not drinking coffee throughout the day, so he'd for sure want to know about this coffee recall.

Get our free mobile app

Dollar General is recalling three (3) lots of its eight (8) ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee due to the potential presence of glass.

credit: FDA credit: FDA loading...

Dollar General Coffee Recall Impacts Washington State Shoppers

According to the FDA site:

The recall is being initiated after a customer notified Dollar General employees about the potential issue. Ingesting glass fragments may cause injury to the consumer, and these injuries may include damage to teeth, laceration of the mouth and throat, or perforation of the intestine. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

Here are the impacted lot numbers and product:

8-Ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee

Package UPC: 876941004069

Lot: L-5163 / Best By 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5164 / Best by 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5165 / Best by 12/14/2026

Clover Valley Instant Coffee was sold and distributed between July 9-21, 2025 in Dollar General retail stores located in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA,ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI ,WV, and WY.

Double-check your coffee to ensure you are good to go, and get a refund if you have an affected product.

READ NEXT: Nationwide Recall On Hand Soap In WA State - Need To Know

Major Retail Closures in Washington State: 7 Stores We’ll Miss These seven stores were HUGE in our lives growing up in Washington State, and now several are no longer open - do you recall shopping at any of these retail giants in the Evergreen state? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals