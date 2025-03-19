I consider my dogs, my family and I like to take them with me whenever I can when it's appropriate.

Most often, it's hiking or camping, but they also love to run errands with me. Of course, if the weather is too warm, I won't take them because I don't want to leave them in a hot car.

I appreciate restaurants or any venue that is pet-friendly.

There, you can sit out on the patio with your well-behaved dogs, and enjoy coffee or a meal while visiting with friends. Your dog doesn't have to sit and wait in the car.

I understand this can be annoying for some non-pet lovers and I respect that, (So hopefully they find a seat inside or at a different venue.)

When you bring your pet to a venue and there are other dogs there as well, it's a good idea not to let them visit with the other pets to keep the commotion down and calm, and be respectful of patrons who aren't necessarily interested in dining with dogs running around.

Keep your dog leashed and quietly lying down beside you or under the table. Also it's polite to make sure your dog is in a spot that doesn't make it difficult for your server to bring beverages or food to your table. Ask your dog to lay out of the pathway to the table.

According to Bringfido.com these dog-friendly venues in Kennewick, WA make dining and enjoying time out with your dog a pleasurable experience.

1. The Village Bistro, Kennewick, WA

2. CG Public House, Kennewick, WA

3. Baskin Robins, Kennewick, WA

4. Ice Harbor Brewing Company, Kennewick, WA

5. Bougie Brunch, Kennewick, WA

6. Starbucks, Kennewick, WA

7. Summer's Hub, Kennewick, WA

8. Cozumel Mexican Cuisine, Kennewick, WA

9. Ice Harbor Brewerey, Kennewick, WA

10. El Fat Grill, Kennewick, WA

11. Black Rock Coffee Bar, Kennewick, WA

12. Wingstop, Kennewick, WA

13. Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, Kennewick, WA

14. Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Kennewick, WA

15. Cedars at Pier One, Kennewick, WA

16. Mocha Express, Kennewick, WA

17. South Ride Dug Out Bar & Grill, Kennewick, WA

18. Rocco's Pizza, Kennewick, WA

19. Starbucks Kennewick, WA

20. Hubby's Pizza, Kennewick, WA

