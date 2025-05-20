Heads Up: WA State Discover Passes Are Jumping In Price

Washington State Discover passes are going up in price, and here's what you need to know about the new fees.

How Much Will The Washington State Discover Passes Jump Up In Price?

I love our state parks like Palouse Falls near the Tri-Cities and Field Spring State Park near Anatone, Washington, and I'll be the first to plunk down my thirty dollars (oh wait) it's going up in price in 2025.

WA State Parks-Canva WA State Parks-Canva loading...

This increase was passed by the Legislature in April, and on May 17, Gov. Bob Ferguson signed the bill into law. This is the first price increase since the Discover Pass was implemented in 2011 despite a period of high inflation.

The Discover Pass will go from $30 to $45 starting October 1st, 2025. The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife and Washington Department of Natural Resources rely heavily on the Discover Pass fees to keep our state parks open, so it stings a bit on the cost, but remember it's for a good cause.

Deception Pass State Park, Woman Hiker excited Canva loading...

Here are the updated details from the wadiscover.pass.gov website:

Discover Pass

The price of the annual Discover Pass will increase from $30 to $45.

All off-road vehicles will be exempt from displaying a Discover Pass as long as they are transported by another vehicle that remains parked at the recreation site and displays a valid Discover Pass.

Lifetime Disabled Veteran (LDV) Pass

The LDV Pass will be equivalent to a Discover Pass, allowing it to stand in lieu of the Discover Pass at DNR and WDFW lands as well.

LDV passholders will still receive free camping, but they are no longer exempt from paying camping reservation-related transaction fees. Reservations made with LDV passes before Oct. 1, 2025 will not be subject to reservation fees. Anyone making or changing a reservation after this date will be subject to reservation and change fees.

Courts will reduce a Discover Pass infraction from $99 to $59 if proof is provided within 15 days that a Lifetime Disabled Veteran pass has been obtained.

Don't forget that there are free days allowed at the state parks and you can check out those days here.

