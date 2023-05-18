Did You Ever Know About This Hidden Gem in Richland?

If you're a fan of the Richland Library, you're probably already aware that you can purchase used books from the Bookroom, off the lobby at the library.

The library address is 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, WA 99352.

Our Bookroom sells used books, magazines, various types of media, and book-related items. It is located off the Richland Library lobby. We would like to extend our hours, but for that to happen, we need to welcome new volunteers. Application forms are available in the Bookroom.

We keep a good mix of books in our retail space, and we try to turn them over at a reasonable pace so our regular customers have new books to find. Our prices are always low. We always have a few free items. Check us out. You need never leave empty-handed.

All the funds generated through the Bookroom, with the exception of those spent for minimal operating expenses, are used to support library programming. Buying books at the Friends’ Bookroom is truly a win-win situation.