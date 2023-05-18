Did You Ever Know About This Hidden Gem in Richland?

Did You Ever Know About This Hidden Gem in Richland?

Canva

To some it's a gem, and for others, not so much.

If you're a fan of the Richland Library, you're probably already aware that you can purchase used books from the Bookroom, off the lobby at the library.

Get our free mobile app

Where is the Richland Public Public Library located?

The library address is 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, WA 99352.

Friends of the Richland Public Library-Facebook
loading...

Our Bookroom sells used books, magazines, various types of media, and book-related items. It is located off the Richland Library lobby. We would like to extend our hours, but for that to happen, we need to welcome new volunteers. Application forms are available in the Bookroom.

We keep a good mix of books in our retail space, and we try to turn them over at a reasonable pace so our regular customers have new books to find. Our prices are always low. We always have a few free items. Check us out. You need never leave empty-handed.

All the funds generated through the Bookroom, with the exception of those spent for minimal operating expenses, are used to support library programming. Buying books at the Friends’ Bookroom is truly a win-win situation.

According to Friends of the Richland Public Library:

The Bookroom is open Monday through Friday from 10 am till 6 pm, and on Saturday from 10 am till 4 pm. All books are available for just $1 each, unless otherwise noted. Book sales take place in the Spring and Fall. Thousands of books are now in the in the hands of happy readers.

5 Restaurants Fitting For The Former Shari's Restaurant In Richland

The old Shari's location on George Washington Way in Richland has been sitting vacant for some time. They closed their doors after 40 years. What business would you like to see? We have a few ideas.

Richland's 6 Bedroom, 6 Bath Home Comes With Pool, Sauna, & Theatre.

Find out why Richland's most affluent home is worth a hot million or two. The home at 1882 Brantingham Rd features 4 fireplaces, a billiard room, exercise room, and more to entertain by.

Most Iconic Artists/Bands to Play The Gorge Ampitheatre

So many artists have had the privilege to play the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA. From solo artists to bands and many festivals, including the Sasquatch Festival which takes place every year during the Memorial Day weekend. Has your favorite musician played the Gorge yet?

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year

From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.
Categories: education, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA