67,000+ Deodorants Recalled in WA Over Cancer Risk – Is Yours on the List?
Check your medicine cabinet, as there has been a massive recall on deodorant,s and you'll want to know about this one.
What Washington Shoppers Need to Know About the Power Stick Recall
Power Stick is recalling over 67,000 cases of its deodorant. It's a voluntary recall, but it's a ton of product.
Here is what you are looking for in the recall, according to Fox Business:
Power Stick for Her – “Power Fresh”
Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll‑On – “Spring Fresh”
Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection
The recall was initiated on July 10th, 2025, and the deodorants might contain trace amounts of benzene, a known carcinogen.
Major retailers like Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Amazon sold these products in Washington State.
How to Check If Your Deodorant Is Part of the Nationwide Benzene Recall
Power Stick for her roll-on Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh, 1.8 oz/53 mL UPC Code 815195019313 NDC# 42913-038-00 - Lot # 032026B011, 032226B031, 051626C241, 061526C882, 071226D371, 071226D381, 082526E341, 082826E402
Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh, 1.8 oz/53 mL UPC Code 815195018194 NDC# 42913-039-00 - Lot # 031726A991, 041226B561, 062026C901, 062026C911, 071026D351, 071026D361, 071326D391, 111626G231
Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, 1.8 oz/ 53 mL UPC Code 815195018224 NDC# 42913-040-00 - Lot # 101225D781, 032926B281, 032826B221, 041126B531, 062226D011, 070626D301, 070626D333, 111026G051, 111326G091, 111626G221
As you can see, there is a lot of product to sift through. Take a look in your medicine cabinet and make sure you don't have this product in your home.
For more info, contact the FDA or the manufacturer (A.P. Deauville, based in Pennsylvania).
