Two Rock Legends. One Huge Night. WIN Def Leppard & Goo Goo Dolls Tickets!
Talk about a great combo! Def Leppard and the Goo Goo Dolls are headed out on the road, and they've got a Seattle date lined up, and we've got your free tickets.
Def Leppard & Goo Goo Dolls Are Coming to Seattle — WIN Tickets!
Def Leppard's biggest hits like Photograph and Pour Some Sugar On Me will be the highlight of a massive setlist of hits.
Two Rock Legends. One Huge Night. WIN Def Leppard & Goo Goo Dolls Tickets!
Who recalls riding around at college, cranking out Def Leppard's Hysteria at full blast? I had it on cassette and cranked it proudly.
You now add the Goo Goo Dolls to the bill, and you'll have one amazing night of music. Huge songs like Iris and Slide are a part of the Goo Goo Dolls' music.
READ MORE: Win Dylan Scott Tickets From Townsquare Media
Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls are coming to Climate Pledge Arena on May 9th, and tickets go on sale Friday 10/16 at 10 AM.
You can win tickets below and see the show for free from Townsquare Media
Def Leppard, Goo Goo Dolls and the Struts 2027 Tour Dates
March 2, 2027 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
March 5, 2027 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
March 7, 2027 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
March 9, 2027 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
March 11, 2027 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Vidéotron
March 13, 2027 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
March 17, 2027 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
March 19, 2027 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
March 21, 2027 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
March 23, 2027 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
March 25, 2027 – Chicago, IL – United Center
March 27, 2027 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
March 29, 2027 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
March 31, 2027 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
April 13, 2027 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
April 16, 2027 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
April 18, 2027 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
April 20, 2027 – Mobile, AL – Regions Arena
April 22, 2027 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
April 24, 2027 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 26, 2027 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
April 29, 2027 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
May 1, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
May 5, 2027 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
May 7, 2027 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
May 9, 2027 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
May 11, 2027 – Spokane, WA – Numerica Veterans Arena
May 14, 2027 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
May 16, 2027 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
May 29, 2027 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
June 1, 2027 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
June 3, 2027 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
June 5, 2027 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
June 7, 2027 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
June 9, 2027 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
June 11, 2027 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
June 13, 2027 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
June 17, 2027 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
June 19, 2027 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
June 21, 2027 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
June 23, 2027 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
June 25, 2027 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
June 27, 2027 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
June 30, 2027 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
July 2, 2027 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
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Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals