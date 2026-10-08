Talk about a great combo! Def Leppard and the Goo Goo Dolls are headed out on the road, and they've got a Seattle date lined up, and we've got your free tickets.

Def Leppard & Goo Goo Dolls Are Coming to Seattle — WIN Tickets!

Def Leppard's biggest hits like Photograph and Pour Some Sugar On Me will be the highlight of a massive setlist of hits.

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Two Rock Legends. One Huge Night. WIN Def Leppard & Goo Goo Dolls Tickets!

Who recalls riding around at college, cranking out Def Leppard's Hysteria at full blast? I had it on cassette and cranked it proudly.

You now add the Goo Goo Dolls to the bill, and you'll have one amazing night of music. Huge songs like Iris and Slide are a part of the Goo Goo Dolls' music.

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READ MORE: Win Dylan Scott Tickets From Townsquare Media

Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls are coming to Climate Pledge Arena on May 9th, and tickets go on sale Friday 10/16 at 10 AM.

You can win tickets below and see the show for free from Townsquare Media

Def Leppard, Goo Goo Dolls and the Struts 2027 Tour Dates

March 2, 2027 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

March 5, 2027 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

March 7, 2027 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

March 9, 2027 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

March 11, 2027 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Vidéotron

March 13, 2027 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

March 17, 2027 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

March 19, 2027 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

March 21, 2027 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

March 23, 2027 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

March 25, 2027 – Chicago, IL – United Center

March 27, 2027 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

March 29, 2027 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

March 31, 2027 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

April 13, 2027 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

April 16, 2027 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

April 18, 2027 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

April 20, 2027 – Mobile, AL – Regions Arena

April 22, 2027 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

April 24, 2027 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 26, 2027 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

April 29, 2027 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

May 1, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

May 5, 2027 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

May 7, 2027 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 9, 2027 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

May 11, 2027 – Spokane, WA – Numerica Veterans Arena

May 14, 2027 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

May 16, 2027 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

May 29, 2027 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

June 1, 2027 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

June 3, 2027 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

June 5, 2027 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

June 7, 2027 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

June 9, 2027 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

June 11, 2027 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

June 13, 2027 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

June 17, 2027 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

June 19, 2027 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

June 21, 2027 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

June 23, 2027 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 25, 2027 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

June 27, 2027 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

June 30, 2027 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 2, 2027 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse