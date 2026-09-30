First Annual Dachshund Oktoberfest Coming to Pasco October 3
If you have been to a Tri-Cities Americans game, one of the best events they do is the Wiener Dog Races, and it's adorable.
Now another great Dachshund event is coming to the Tri-Cities, and I want to tell you about it.
Dachshund Oktoberfest Brings Wiener Dog Races to Pasco
The Dachshunds of Tri-Cities will present their first annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 3rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Eagles on 2829 W. Sylvester Street in Pasco.
And yes, there will be dachshund races!
Wiener Dog Races Coming to Pasco for First Annual Oktoberfest
This fun event will also feature a costume contest, local vendors, food, and plenty of family fun for everyone.
So whether you have a wiener dog ready to race or you just enjoy watching a bunch of short-legged dogs run around in costumes, this sounds like a pretty entertaining way to spend a Saturday.
READ MORE: Driving The Blue Bridge? Detours and Delays This Week Updated
The event is also helping support our local animal organizations like Pet Overpopulation Prevention Tri-Cities (POPP) and Tumbleweed Cat Rescue.
I'm especially looking forward to the dachshund races. Let's be honest, watching a bunch of wiener dogs compete in a race is probably going to be exactly as chaotic and hilarious as you're imagining.
Here are more details for this fun event that's coming our way this weekend in Pasco
1st Annual Dachshund Oktoberfest
Saturday, October 3, 2026
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The Eagles — 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco
Registration information is available at dachshundcluboftricities.org
7 of the Best Corn Mazes To Explore in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals