Alert: Costco Salsa in Washington State Faces a Startling Recall

A popular salsa is being recalled at Costco. You might want to check your fridge and pantry for the affected goods.



Salsa Showdown: What You Need to Know About the Washington Costco Recall

A press release from the San Juan Salsa Co. in Arlington, Washington, is recalling cases of salsa as a safety precaution.

Corn chips nachos with sauce on a wooden table. gresei loading...

Get our free mobile app

The San Juan Salsa Co. says the salsa in question has the potential to be contaminated with small wood particles from a crop previously grown in the field utilized by SupHerb to grow the Lot.

The Lot was utilized to produce SJS’s salsa products between 12/19/2024 to 3/17/2025.

The Scoop on the Latest Costco Salsa Recall in Washington State

According to the posting:

SupHerb has recommended that SJS notify its customers of SupHerb’s voluntary recall of the Lot. After a thorough review of their manufacturing records, the varieties and “Best Before” dates for SJS’s products that potentially utilized the Lot are outlined below:

1. Mild Salsa March 3rd to May 23rd, 2025

2. Medium Salsa February 27th to May 22nd, 2025

3. Hot Salsa March 3rd to May 23rd, 2025

4. Traditional Salsa January 29th to April 23rd, 2025

5. Pineapple Mango Salsa March 24th to May 23rd, 2025

6. Verde Salsa January 21st to April 14th, 2025

7. Men's Room Roasted Red Salsa March 18th to May 22nd, 2025

8. Costco 32 oz. February 27th to May 22nd, 2025

Photo by-Nikolay Trubnikov Photo by-Nikolay Trubnikov loading...

The above varieties are the recalled brands of salsa at Costco.

READ MORE: 10 Recalls You Need To Know About In Washington State

Check your fridge and your pantry to make sure you dispose of those salsas to be on the safe side.

You can read more about the recall here.

14 Canned Goods in Washington State That Are Going To Cost More In 2025 If you open up the news, there is a lot of talk about tariffs and how prices are going to increase in the United States as a result. According to thedailymeal.com , it is predicted that the price increase is going to hit one of America's more stable and economical food staples as well - canned goods. Below are 14 items that are sold in cans that you may want to stock up on now. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio