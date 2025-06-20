Chick-fil-A is now open in the Tri-Cities and causing quite a stir. The next big thing to open in Richland is Costco, and we can now finally reveal when it will open - sooner than expected!

What’s Behind the Early Costco Opening in Richland?

Our Kennewick Costco location is beloved, but I'm sure many shoppers are excited to see another Costco location in the Columbia Basin.

Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017 Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Costco can be packed on almost any given day, so a new Costco location has residents pretty excited for the new location.

Estimated Grand Opening Date for Richland Costco

We've been anticipating the announcement of an official opening, and thanks to Costco's official website, we can now reveal that the Richland Costco is set to open in August.

It's been one of the most anticipated business openings in the Columbia Basin, and if the opening is like the Chick-fil-A opening, it's going to be a huge success.

Costco Profits Rise In Weak Economy Getty Images loading...

So there you go, Costco's has the Richland location opening up in August, so that means you won't have to wait much longer, especially if you live in the Queensgate area.

Costco has a lot of great deals, so we've compiled some great galleries below for you to check out, even some "secret" items that you can find in the store.

Who's ready for the new Costco? Sound off in the comments below

READ NEXT: What You Can Expect From The New Costco In Richland In 2025

5 of the Best Deals You’ll Find at Washington State And Oregon's Costco Want to save money? These five items at Costco will save you a bunch of cash. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals