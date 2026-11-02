Halloween Gets Out of Hand in Connell: Police Respond to Multiple Incidents

You wouldn't think Connell would be a hotbed of crime, but Halloween seems to bring out the troublemakers.

A Stolen Gun, Stolen Beer and Street Racing: Halloween in Connell

Several incidents kept the Connell Police busy over the Halloween weekend.

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Connell Police Had Their Hands Full With These Halloween Night Calls

The first incident involved assault with a firearm. Connell Officers responded to a disturbance that escalated into an alleged physical assault involving a handgun.

Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office also responded and assisted at the scene. With additional assistance from the Othello Police Department and Adams County Sheriff's Office, a suspect was taken into custody. Search warrants were subsequently executed at a residence and vehicle in Othello, resulting in the recovery of a firearm that was determined to be stolen.

The investigation remains ongoing.

READ MORE: Pasco Police's Halloween Weekend Crime Report 2026

There was also an underage Halloween party that police broke up and a robbery at the Metro Mart as individuals rushed in and stole alcohol, fleeing the scene.

Connell police also had to deal with vehicles being vandalized during the evening and street racing.

As you can see, these incidents go beyond kids and teens having a good time.

Connell Police say that these incidents serve as reminders that poor decisions can have serious consequences.