As we go into the holidays, don't fall for a scam that Pacific Power is warning Washingtonians and Oregonians about.

This new scam is a doozy, and it's easy to be a victim because you'll think that Pacific Power is calling you.

A Threat to Shut Off Your Power? Pacific Power Says Don't Fall for It

Don't be a victim. Scammers are using a sophisticated and deceptive tactic that makes it appear to caller ID systems that the call is coming from Pacific Power when it is not.

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Holiday Scammers Are Targeting Utility Customers With These Tricks

In a press release, Pacific Power gave four basic facts and myths you need to know about:

1. Scammers will often tell you that your service is scheduled to be interrupted in the next 30 to 60 minutes.

Fact: Pacific Power will not contact any customer demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnecting their service the same day. Be suspicious of anyone who contacts you demanding on-the-spot payment.

2. Fraudsters may ask you to purchase a prepaid card and tell them the card information over the phone to pay your bill.

Fact: Pacific Power does not ask customers to make payments by purchasing a prepaid card. Customers can always choose how they would like to make payments.

READ MORE: Richland Police Are Warning Residents About Pre-Trial Scam

3. If you receive a suspicious call, ask the caller to state your account number and compare it with the number listed on your bill.

Fact: Pacific Power customer service employees will always have your correct account number.

4. Scammers frequently use text messages as a means of targeting victims.

Fact: Pacific Power will not demand payment via text message. Pacific Power encourages customers to set up their online billing profile at Pay My Bill (on PacificPower.net), where they can pay bills and review statements.

If you have any doubt about being scammed, contact Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070.