Would You Explore These Creepy Ghost Towns Near Pasco After Dark?

Spring is here, summer's around the corner, and road trips are being planned. If you are looking for something interesting to check out, why not take a road trip to a creepy ghost town near us?

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Explore 10 Creepy Ghost Towns Hidden Around Eastern Washington

I grew up near Anatone, Washington, which could almost be classified as a ghost town. I was a young kid when the school closed down, and I had to be bused into Asotin, which was about 30 miles away from my foster parents' home at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade in Southeastern Washington.

Take a Haunted Road Trip to These Creepy Washington Ghost Towns

Anatone is so small that it isn't tracked by the US Census, but residents take an informal headcount every year, resulting in several horses, cows, dogs, and cats being included in the tally.

There are several abandoned buildings in town, and I love looking at some of the old architecture.

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There is a total of 38 people living in Anatone, so I'm not sure that counts as a ghost town yet, but it's on its way.

I've compiled some ghost towns to check out around Pasco, Washington, that might be road trip-worthy.

8 Lost Ghost Towns in Washington Looking to see a piece of history? Pack up for a road trip and check out these Washington ghost towns. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

There are some honorable mentions like Keystone and Pleasant View, but it's tough to find pictures of those long-lost sites.

If you have ever wanted to explore all the ghost towns in Washington State, you can check out the entire list here.

Fill up the tank and take a road trip. It would be cool to see some of these long-forgotten places and check out some of the histories of these once-populated towns.

Read More: Famous Washington State Ghost Town Once Had 1000 People