If You Could Change ONE Thing About the Tri-Cities, What Would It Be?

What's one thing you'd change about the Tri-Cities? I ask this because I had to go to McCurley Subaru today, and when I came off of Road 100, I was taken back by how much growth is right there off of Broadmoor.

What's the Biggest Thing Holding the Tri-Cities Back?

Then I was scrolling Facebook, and Councilman Grimm of Pasco was talking about their upcoming budget shortfall for 2027, and I thought, how could that be, considering how much growth we are seeing in the Columbia Basin.

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Your Turn, Tri-Cities: What Would You Change About Our Community?

Both sides of the river are growing, but we're divided not just by cities but also by counties, so a unified vision can be tough when we've got lots of cooks in the kitchen.

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READ MORE: 15 Awesome Places You'll Want To Explore In The Tri-Cities

So if you could make one change to the Tri-Cities, what would you do?

Some might say a bigger concert venue site outside of the Toyota Center or the Hapo Center. Some might say that we need more shopping.

We've got a great mall in Kennewick, but it also has stores that come and go.

Tri-Cities has a lot to offer, but maybe there is a way to make the Tri-Cities a destination location.

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We've got lots of great smaller events, but maybe we need something big like a Watershed Festival.

I'd love to hear your thoughts, take the poll below, and feel free to chime in on the one thing that you think the Tri-Cities needs: