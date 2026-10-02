Benton County Sheriff Issues Warning About iPhone Scam

It always seems like there is always a new scam, and now the Benton County Sheriff's Department is warning Tri-Cities folks about another scam that you don't want to fall for.

Did Someone Order iPhones on Your Account? Read This First

As much as I've tried to avoid scams, I freak out when I see one of the $1.00 deductions from a credit card purchase in my checking account.

There's a new scam lurking, so here is what we know about this new scam going around the Columbia Basin.

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New Scam Alert: Tri-Cities Cell Phone Customers Targeted

How the Scam Works:

1. You get a phone call from someone claiming to be from your cell phone provider's "Fraud Department."

2. The caller will urgently claim that two iPhone 16 Pro Maxes (or similar high-end devices) were just ordered on your account.

3. To "cancel the order" and secure your account, they will try to guide you through resetting your password and ask you to read back the temporary password or security code sent to your phone.

READ MORE: Popular Pasco Business Says Goodbye After 58 Years

Don't freak out, don't give out your information, and if you do, call your cell phone provider immediately.

Scams suck, but keep yourself and your family safe from these scams. The Benton County Sheriff's Department has more helpful extra tips here.