Can You Legally Go 10 Miles Over the Speed Limit in Washington State?

If you’ve ever driven in Washington State, you know that the speed limit is usually 65 mph. But how far over the speed limit can one go before you get pulled over?



I'm sure I'm in the lead foot of drivers but I always try and stay only five miles above the speed limit at any given time - I know some of you like it fast though.

I was always taught that the odds are that the Washington State Patrol will ignore five over but if you go six, they'll gladly pull you over.

But, is it even legal to drive more than 10 miles over the speed limit in Washington State?

The Speed Limit Argument In Washington State

When it comes to speeding, there are two camps—the speed demons and the law-abiding citizens.

On one hand, you have those who believe that driving a few miles over the speed limit won’t make much of a difference.

After all, why would someone be pulled over for going 72 mph on a 65 mph highway?

On the other hand, there are those who believe that obeying the law is of utmost importance and that any deviation from it should be punished with hefty fines or even jail time.

Needless to say, this debate has been raging for decades and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The Legal Perspective In Washington State

So, what does Washington State law have to say about this contentious issue?

The answer is simple—you cannot legally drive more than 10 miles over the speed limit in Washington State.

This applies to all types of roads—highways, backroads, residential streets—and regardless of your reason for driving faster than allowed by law (i.e., you’re late for an important meeting).

Violating this rule can result in consequences including fines and/or jail time depending on how many miles over the posted speed limit you were driving when stopped by law enforcement officers.

At the end of the day, whether or not you should go more than 10 miles over the speed limit in Washington State is up to each individual driver.

However, if you do choose to break this rule then be prepared for potential consequences as breaking any law can come with hefty penalties or worse.

