Walla Walla’s Unexpected Mansion in the Middle of Nowhere

I've been wanting to stay at this mansion, which is outside of Walla Walla, Washington, for several years, and we finally did it.

This Walla Walla Mansion Feels Straight Out of a Movie

If you drive along Highway 12 and you look to your right or left, depending on which way you are coming from, you'll spy the Cameo Heights Mansion peeking out from the green countryside.

I've been fascinated with staying there for years and thought it would be a great getaway for my anniversary, but the prices have been a little out of my reach. But I decided to finally stay at the mansion.

I wasn't disappointed, and my wife had a great time. We took the day and did some wine touring before getting to the mansion.

A Stunning Mansion Hiding in the Middle of Nowhere, WA

If you didn't know it, the mansion features seven suites, each with its own private bath, air-jetted tubs, fireplaces, and bespoke themes (international flair such as Spain, Greece, France, etc.).

We stayed in the German suite and had a great night at the mansion. There were several cool things, like a loft that you could go up to and read a book in. It also had a massive shower along with an air-jetted tub.

We also enjoyed the views as my wife snapped pictures and played some horseshoes.

We also splurged and did the 7-course dinner at the on-site restaurant called the Vine.

All in all, I finally got to stay at the mansion which I had been oggling for years.

So if you like a mansion in the middle of nowhere, this is a perfect getaway if I do say so myself.

