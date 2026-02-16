I pass by a broken-down vehicle on my way to work every day in Pasco. It's been there for a week or so, and I even saw the Pasco Police checking it out, kicking tires and such.

Can You Leave a Disabled Car on a Tri-Cities Street? The Answer May Surprise You

I was surprised not to see one of those tags to be towed, but then I spotted a note on the side window explaining that it's a homestead and someone was living in there, supposedly.

Parked or Abandoned? How Tri-Cities Cities Handle Non-Running Vehicles

So it got me thinking, what are the rules in the Tri-Cities for non-running vehicles parked along the street?

Here’s a clear, accurate breakdown of the law in the Tri-Cities (Kennewick, Pasco, Richland).

The short answer: No, in most cases, a non-running vehicle cannot legally sit on a public street, but the exact reason varies by city code and state law.

Under Washington vehicle law, cities can remove or cite vehicles that are:

Abandoned

Inoperable

Unregistered

Left on public right-of-way too long

A non-running car on the street in Pasco is usually considered a violation and subject to removal. Kennewick's traffic code includes rules about storing vehicles on public streets and right-of-way.

Richland follows closely with Washington State law, so all three towns don't allow broken-down vehicles to be parked on public streets.

You can read more about the law here, but most broken-down vehicles need to be removed within 72 hours.

I'm curious to see if this "homestead" in Pasco moves over the next week or so.

