Pasco Police Looking for Man Who Vandalized $1,000 Worth of Boots

Pasco Police are looking for the public's help in locating the man in the photo above.

Who Is This Guy? Pasco Police Investigating $1,000 Boot Damage

In a posting on Facebook, Pasco Police are looking for the whereabouts of a suspect who allegedly damaged over $1000 worth of boots at a local retailer.

Get our free mobile app

Can You Identify This Man? Pasco Police Investigate Boot Damage

Officer D’Aquila is looking for the public's assistance in identifying the male photographed. The one whose face is not covered by the yellow circles.

credit: pasco police department credit: pasco police department

READ MORE: Pasco Police Halloween Weekend Nabs Eight DUI's

What appeared to be a nice family trip soon turned into something sinister as they looked around to make sure no one else was watching, and then the alleged suspect vandalized the boots by scratching a few different things in them, with some of them being drawings of a certain part of male anatomy, as well as the word for said part. He also carved a certain symbol that has been forbidden since the 1940s into some boots.

So Pasco Police would like to talk to the family and the suspect concerning this situation.

If you know the suspect, call the non- emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333. Tell them the Pasco Police sent you regarding case number 26-056719