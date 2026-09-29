Tri-Cities Drivers Need to Know About This Blue Bridge Work

I was surprised when I tried to go home yesterday over the Blue Bridge in Pasco and saw traffic backed up.

Blue Bridge Traffic Changes Are Coming to Pasco This Week

If I had known earlier, I would've taken the Cable Bridge home, so I'm giving you a heads-up on the Blue Bridge traffic delays this week so you won't have the same headache that I had yesterday.

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These Blue Bridge Lane Closures Could Affect Your Commute

So over the next few days, you can expect slowdowns on the Blue Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The WSDOT is doing routine inspections of the bridge.

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The slowdowns will go through October 1st. In a posting from our news partner KNDU, here are the details of the closures:

Crews will close the right lane heading soutbound at milepost 19.3, including the Lewis Street on-ramp, before shifting to the right lane on northbound US 395 at milepost 18.4, including the Columbia Drive on-ramp.

Routine cleanup and other work will be done over the next few days. Drivers, prepare to be delayed or take alternate routes. You can read more details about the delays here.