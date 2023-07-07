Enjoy and Feel the Forest in This Tremendously Tall Treehouse in WA

Now THIS is a treehouse! It's held up by two massive trees and is listed on Airbnb.

According to Shawn, a lot of thought, creativity, and craftsmanship is expressed in this space. He's especially proud of the functional kitchen in the space for rent. The kitchen is filled with high quality pieces and tools to experiment and create delicious dishes. The kitchen is fully stocked and filled with custom pottery.

Now, This is a Tremendously Tall Treehouse in Bremerton, WA Have you ever stayed this high in a treehouse? From canoeing on the lake to exploring the forest, you'll love getting away from it all, here. There's private beach access, a dedicated workspace, and wifi. You can sit and relax on the patio or balcony.

How big is the Black Crane Treehouse?

The interior of the treehouse is 450 square feet and the covered exterior deck is another 350 square feet. There is a full bathroom with an open shower, sink and bidet toilet all atop a heated floor. This is our second house on the property that we rent so you may encounter other guest around the property.

Enjoy gorgeous views of the lake, or the majestic Olympic Mountain range.

Located 20-acres, there are several woodland trails to explore. If you have a canoe or kayak, bring it. There's nothing better than tranquility on Mission Lake.

The reviews are pretty FANTASTIC!

We had an excellent time staying here. It’s a lovely spot in the woods near a peaceful lake and the Treehouse is very well-kept and is designed beautifully. It’s a unique experience and well worth it. I recommend bringing hiking shoes since there are some nice hikes on the property. Overall, great experience. I highly recommend staying here regardless of the weather.-Aex The Black Crane Treehouse is by far the most UNIQUE Airbnb I've stayed in to date! It was absolutely perfect for the relaxing weekend I was looking for. This place is beautifully designed, has everything you could need. The surroundings are absolutely peaceful, with gorgeous views of Mission Lake and Mt. Olympus. Cannot recommend this place enough!!! Shawn was wonderful in giving directions and instructions for the place too!! :) - Heidi

