Surprising Eastern Washington School Named One of America’s Best

A good school is important to most families in Washington State. The first thing that most people look at when they move to a new town is how good the schools are.

Eastern Washington High School Earns Major National Recognition

The good news is that one school in Eastern Washington is making big headlines as one of the nation's best schools. Congrats to Walla Walla High School, it's been named one of the best schools in the nation.

Go Blue Devils!

Get our free mobile app

In the newly released U.S. News & World Report 2025 Best High Schools rankings, Walla Walla High School landed in the top third of schools statewide and nationally.

google maps street view google maps street view loading...

The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings looked at data from nearly 25,000 public high schools across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Out of those, about 18,000 schools earned a ranking based on six main factors: state test performance, college readiness, breadth of curriculum, graduation rates, and how well students are prepared for life after high school.

From Eastern Washington to the National Spotlight - Congrats Walla Walla High School

Here's the response from the school on the recognition:

“We ranked in the top one-third of all high schools in the state and nation, boasting especially high marks on our college readiness and breadth index, in addition to our strong graduation rates and reading and science scores,” said Principal John Schumacher. “This recognition is a direct reflection of the dedication of our students, staff, families, and community.”

It's great to see a school do awesome in Eastern Washington, so congratulations again to Walla Walla High School for the recognition and a great job for all involved.

READ NEXT: 5 Fun Enchanting Reasons To Visit Walla Walla In The Winter

10 of the Best School Districts in Washington State Revealed School is back in session, here are 10 of the highest-rated school districts in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals