The 5 Best Places To Pick Delicious Apples in Washington State
Fall is finally here and that can only mean one thing: it's time to go apple picking!
What's The Best U-Pick Fruit Orchard Near Tri-Cities Washington?
My wife loves U-Pick orchards and we've got a few near Tri-Cities and across Washington State that are worth checking out.
Washington State is the largest apple producer in the US, with over 179,000 acres of orchards and a wide variety of apple types to choose from.
But with so many places to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start.
That's why I've put together a list of some of the best u-pick apple places in Washington State, so you can take full advantage of this delicious season. I've even got a few places close to the Tri-Cities that you might have forgotten about --- so here we go, five places worth checking out this fall for apple picking:
Whether it's your first time or you're a seasoned pro, there's something for everyone at these top U-pick apple places in Washington State.
Grab your baskets!