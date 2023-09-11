Here Are 5 Of The Best U-Pick Fruit And Apples Orchards In Washington State

Fall is finally here and that can only mean one thing: it's time to go apple picking!



What's The Best U-Pick Fruit Orchard Near Tri-Cities Washington?

My wife loves U-Pick orchards and we've got a few near Tri-Cities and across Washington State that are worth checking out.

Washington State is the largest apple producer in the US, with over 179,000 acres of orchards and a wide variety of apple types to choose from.

But with so many places to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start.

That's why I've put together a list of some of the best u-pick apple places in Washington State, so you can take full advantage of this delicious season. I've even got a few places close to the Tri-Cities that you might have forgotten about --- so here we go, five places worth checking out this fall for apple picking:

The 5 Best Places To Pick Delicious Apples in Washington State Pick your way through 5 of Washington State's best apple orchards

Whether it's your first time or you're a seasoned pro, there's something for everyone at these top U-pick apple places in Washington State.

Grab your baskets!

