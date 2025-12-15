See the Best Decorated Homes in the Tri-Cities With This Interactive Map

If you are looking for the best decorations in the Tri-Cities, there's a new interactive map that lets you check out the best decorated homes for Christmas.

Let It Glow! Interactive Map Finds Tri-Cities’ Best Christmas Lights

My wife has her decorations up, and our home looks pretty amazing, but there are plenty of homes in the Tri-Cities that'll blow you away.

Some homes have radio stations that play X-mas music, and some homes have giant Santas and Rudolphs.

You name it, the Tri-Cities have some of the best places to catch the holiday lights in the Columbia Basin.

According to Tri-Cities Family Fun, more than 400 homes across our community are participating, with approximately 300 listed by physical address and the rest clearly marked by neighborhood.

This Interactive Map Makes Tri-Cities Christmas Light Hunting Easy

You can check the map comments, as some displays include a synchronized radio station and may have closures due to weather conditions.

In addition, the TriCities Family Fun Holiday Lights map offers links to several surrounding holiday lights maps, making it easy to explore even more festive displays throughout the area

So if you are looking for some of the best self-guided lighted neighborhoods, just check out the enclosed map here.