New Numbers Reveal the Benton Franklin Fair’s Impact on the Tri-Cities

New Numbers Reveal the Benton Franklin Fair’s Impact on the Tri-Cities

Photo by Dulcey Lima on Unsplash

The Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo is wrapped up for 2026, and it was quite a year.

New Grandstands, Sold-Out Derby and Record Sales Mark Fair's Big Year

Lee Brice and Skillet headlined the main stage, along with other great acts, and the rodeo and demo derby are always a blast; now we have the official numbers for this year's fair.

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The Numbers Are In: Here's How the Benton Franklin Fair Did in 2026

The 78th annual Benton Franklin Fair set a new record, raising $1,734,427 for local youth through the Market Stock Sale.

woman riding on black horse on brown field
Photo by Dulcey Lima on Unsplash

READ MORE: WSDOT Issues Larch Of March Warnings For This Fall Season

Here are some other numbers worth talking about:

$30.5 million estimated local economic impact

120,398 fairgoers over five days
37 states represented by Fair ticket buyers
42 million households with potential access to the Horse Heaven Round-Up
broadcast
36,796 free Ben Franklin Transit rides
1,000 Boys & Girls Clubs clients and families invited to My First Rodeo
873 school employees and home educators admitted free
$10,000 awarded in scholarships
$2,544 donated to Second Harvest
$2,250 awarded through the Youth Livestock Exhibitor Video Contest
177 jobs created
The Fair parade drew 3,000 spectators and 2,375 participants to downtown
Kennewick.

As you can see, the Benton Franklin Fair extends well beyond the Tri-Cities and continues to be a great family event for our community. Can't wait to see what numbers they do next year in 2027.

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