New Numbers Reveal the Benton Franklin Fair’s Impact on the Tri-Cities

The Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo is wrapped up for 2026, and it was quite a year.

New Grandstands, Sold-Out Derby and Record Sales Mark Fair's Big Year

Lee Brice and Skillet headlined the main stage, along with other great acts, and the rodeo and demo derby are always a blast; now we have the official numbers for this year's fair.

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The Numbers Are In: Here's How the Benton Franklin Fair Did in 2026

The 78th annual Benton Franklin Fair set a new record, raising $1,734,427 for local youth through the Market Stock Sale.

Photo by Dulcey Lima on Unsplash woman riding on black horse on brown field

READ MORE: WSDOT Issues Larch Of March Warnings For This Fall Season

Here are some other numbers worth talking about:

$30.5 million estimated local economic impact





• 120,398 fairgoers over five days

• 37 states represented by Fair ticket buyers

• 42 million households with potential access to the Horse Heaven Round-Up

broadcast

• 36,796 free Ben Franklin Transit rides

• 1,000 Boys & Girls Clubs clients and families invited to My First Rodeo

• 873 school employees and home educators admitted free

• $10,000 awarded in scholarships

• $2,544 donated to Second Harvest

• $2,250 awarded through the Youth Livestock Exhibitor Video Contest

• 177 jobs created

• The Fair parade drew 3,000 spectators and 2,375 participants to downtown

Kennewick.

As you can see, the Benton Franklin Fair extends well beyond the Tri-Cities and continues to be a great family event for our community. Can't wait to see what numbers they do next year in 2027.