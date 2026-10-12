New Numbers Reveal the Benton Franklin Fair’s Impact on the Tri-Cities
The Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo is wrapped up for 2026, and it was quite a year.
New Grandstands, Sold-Out Derby and Record Sales Mark Fair's Big Year
Lee Brice and Skillet headlined the main stage, along with other great acts, and the rodeo and demo derby are always a blast; now we have the official numbers for this year's fair.
Get our free mobile app
The Numbers Are In: Here's How the Benton Franklin Fair Did in 2026
The 78th annual Benton Franklin Fair set a new record, raising $1,734,427 for local youth through the Market Stock Sale.
READ MORE: WSDOT Issues Larch Of March Warnings For This Fall Season
Here are some other numbers worth talking about:
$30.5 million estimated local economic impact
• 120,398 fairgoers over five days
• 37 states represented by Fair ticket buyers
• 42 million households with potential access to the Horse Heaven Round-Up
broadcast
• 36,796 free Ben Franklin Transit rides
• 1,000 Boys & Girls Clubs clients and families invited to My First Rodeo
• 873 school employees and home educators admitted free
• $10,000 awarded in scholarships
• $2,544 donated to Second Harvest
• $2,250 awarded through the Youth Livestock Exhibitor Video Contest
• 177 jobs created
• The Fair parade drew 3,000 spectators and 2,375 participants to downtown
Kennewick.
As you can see, the Benton Franklin Fair extends well beyond the Tri-Cities and continues to be a great family event for our community. Can't wait to see what numbers they do next year in 2027.
5 of the Friendliest Places To Live in Washington State
Here are my picks for the most-friendliest places to visit in Washington State - see if you have been to any of these places below
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals