Got Pipes? Benton Franklin Fair Wants You to Perform the National Anthem

Got Pipes? Benton Franklin Fair Wants You to Perform the National Anthem

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If you've got the pipes, you could be a featured performer at this year's Benton Franklin Fair.

How to Apply to Sing at the Benton Franklin Fair

One of the cool things we get to do at the radio station is announce the musical acts on stage before the National Anthem.

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Who Can Perform at the Benton Franklin Fair?

The Benton Franklin Fair shared details on how you can perform at this year’s fair:

The National Anthem is one of the most powerful moments of the Fair & Rodeo, and they are looking for talented performers to help kick off the action at rodeo performances, concerts, the Demo Derby, and more during the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo.

Soloists and groups are welcome to apply. The application deadline is June 1.

If this sounds like you, reach out to the fair below and good luck, hope to see you on stage belting it out at the fair this year.

READ MORE: Lee Brice Announced For Benton Franklin County Fair

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Categories: Events, Tri-Cities News

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