Benton Franklin Fair Drops Legendary Friday Night Concert Announcement

Another great concert has been announced for Friday night, August 28th, at the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo.

From “Law & Order” to the Fair Stage: ICE-T Coming to Kennewick

So far, Skillet, Lee Brice, and Brantley Gilbert have been announced, and now you can add another stellar superstar to the concerts hitting the stage - ICE-T

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Legendary Beats and Rap Icons Coming to the Hayden Homes Concert Series

The fair has officially announced that The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T will take over the Hayden Homes Summer Concert Series on Friday, August 28.

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READ MORE: Lee Brice Announced For The Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo

Known as a pioneer of West Coast rap and a major influence on hip-hop culture, Ice-T has built a decades-long career with iconic tracks, unforgettable performances, and crossover success in television and film.

You also know him from Law and Order (the TV series) on NBC.

Fans can expect an energetic show packed with classic hits and old-school hip-hop vibes.

Joining Ice-T on stage will be DJ Evil E and DJ KevieKev Rockwell, with hosting duties handled by Mick Benzo.

Together, the lineup promises a night filled with legendary beats, turntable skills, and crowd-hyping performances that celebrate the roots and evolution of rap music.

The announcement adds another show to this year’s Benton Franklin Fair entertainment lineup and is expected to draw fans from across the Pacific Northwest.

Concertgoers are encouraged to grab tickets early, as events featuring iconic artists like Ice-T tend to sell quickly.

Tickets for the concert go on sale May 22 through the official Benton Franklin Fair website.