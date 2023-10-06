Man Smoking Fentanyl in a Business Arrested in Benton City With Drugs

Benton County Sheriff's Office

A man was arrested in Benton City in possession of illegal narcotics.

The suspect is accused of smoking Fentanyl in the bathroom of a gas station. A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a call from the gas station. After a description was given, the Deputy located the suspect walking on the road several blocks away.

The male was arrested on outstanding warrants. After a search, the man was found to be in possession of suspected Fentanyl and several pieces of aluminum foil with suspected burned Fentanyl residue.

