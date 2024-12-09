Beloved Pasco Washington Bakery is Closing After 52 Years

It is always sad to see another business closure in the Tri-Cities and a beloved bakery is closing after 52 years.



Castillejas Bakery and Grocery in Pasco, Washington, is sadly closing after five decades in the Columbia Basin.

Connie Castilleja posted on her Facebook with this statement:

Dear family, friends, and esteemed customers, Following thoughtful deliberation, Lupe, Sonia, Ramiro, and I have reached the bittersweet decision to permanently close Castillejas Bakery on January 6th, 2025.

We feel privileged to have served our community for 52 years. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for your loyalty and support since our parents first opened the bakery in 1972.

As we prepare to close our doors, we warmly invite you to join us on January 4th, 2025, to commemorate the legacy of Castillejas Bakery. We look forward to sharing your fond memories with us while indulging in music and food. Thank you for all the love you’ve shared with our family business -Connie. More details to come on our celebration

The sad news is Castillejas Bakery and Grocery is closing but you still have a few weeks to get in and say goodbye to this beloved Pasco bakery which has been in our community for 52 years.