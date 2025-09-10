Bat-Signal to Shine Bright Over Walla Walla on Adam West Day

One of the coolest events is coming back to Walla Walla in a few weeks, and I'm pretty excited about it.

Caped Crusader Spirit Lives On at Adam West Day in Walla Walla

I've written about the event in years past, but this year I'm extra excited because it's going to be the first year that I'm going to attend Adam West Day in Walla Walla.

If you didn't know, Adam West was raised in Walla Walla, and the city celebrates his birthday every year.

West, best known for being TV's 60's Batman and on Family Guy, had a long, awesome career, and Walla Walla is celebrating again this year on September 20th.

Adam West Day Lights Up Walla Walla with Bat-Signal Finale

The day will be packed with activities for all ages. The Kirkman House Museum will open its doors for special tours of the Adam West exhibit (open until 4 p.m.), providing fans with an opportunity to delve deeper into the life and career of the legendary actor.

Outside, iconic vehicles like the 1989 Batmobile and the Mystery Machine will be on display, perfect for photos and superhero daydreams.

The best part of the day is that the Bat Signal will light up the night sky at 8 PM - that will be a sight worth seeing, and I'm all in on that.

Families can enjoy costume contests, scavenger hunts for kids, and a variety of food and merchandise vendors throughout the day.

The event will also be collecting Toys for Tots donations, making it a celebration that gives back to the community.

As a kid growing up watching Adam West's Batman, I can hardly wait for the celebration.

