Kennewick Police Increase Patrols Around Schools for First Week of Classes

School is starting in the Tri-Cities, and kids are heading back to school, which means that school traffic speed zones will be in effect.

See Those Flashing School-Zone Lights? Kennewick Police Have a Reminder

Many years ago, I was riding with my boss when she zipped through a Kennewick school zone with the lights flashing and got pulled over by KPD.

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Back-to-School Traffic Is Here: Kennewick Police Ask Drivers to Slow Down

She got a ticket and learned a lesson.

As school gets back into session for Fall 2026, Kennewick Police are doing extra patrols around schools, and you could get a ticket if you don't slow down.

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In a posting from KPD, here are the details of the patrols that are planned:

When school-zone lights are flashing, the speed limit is 20 MPH. Please watch for students walking or biking, increased traffic around schools, and vehicles stopping or slowing unexpectedly.

The Kennewick Police Department is partnering with the Kennewick School District to help make the return to school a safe one. Officers will be spending extra time in school zones before and after school, focusing on traffic safety and reminding drivers that school is back in session.

It's a stark reminder that Kennewick Police are patrolling our school zones over the next few weeks. It might be worth slowing down and saving yourself a speeding ticket.