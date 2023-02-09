A Romantic Rendezvous or Family Fun Getaway at Mt. Rainier

A gorgeous cabin getaway is waiting for you near Mount Rainier National Park.

Whether it's just the two of you, or a family of 4, this beautiful property is waiting to be explored. The small cabin is surrounded by 1,000 acres of State Forest.

While the cabin is remote, it does have all the modern day comforts, wifi included. The home has one bedroom and three beds total.

The entrance to Mount Rainier is only minutes away.

Check out the all the amenities.

The reviews are phenomenal:

The cottage was exactly how Ashley described it..an amazing winter retreat. It completely exceeded our expectations from the rustic decor to the wood burning fireplace and the location in the woods gave us that feel of being away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. I would recommend it to anyone and would so comeback to stay again. - David This place is such a fantastical little gem... I hate to have to leave a glowing review because I wish we could keep it a secret :) But seriously, this is perhaps the best BnB we have ever stayed in. It is remote, romantic, Rainier is unlike any other peak in the West Coast, and on top of that there is a wonderful stove that cozies up the house in minutes. What a gem! - Nicolas

The Airbnb is located in Ashford, WA and there is complimentary firewood supplied for the woodstove. You can book this Airbnb here.

