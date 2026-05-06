Score 50% Off at Tri-Cities Favorite Amendment XXI With This Seize The Deal

We've got another deal you are going to want to score on Friday, May 8th, at 6 AM.

This Richland Hotspot Is Serving Up a Half-Off Deal You’ll Want ASAP

Seize The Deal is back with Amendment XXI in Richland, and this food and drink deal is one for the ages.

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Drink Like It’s 1933: Tri-Cities Speakeasy-Inspired Deal Goes Half-Off

You'll snap up a $25 E-Voucher for $12.50, and that's half off thanks to Seize The Deal.

At Amendment XXI, they pay tribute to the legacy of Prohibition-era America by featuring hand-crafted cocktails, ice-cold microbrews, and elevated pub fare in a lively atmosphere.

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READ MORE: Here Are More Half-Off Deals Right Now In The Tri-Cities

They aim to partner with local purveyors in an effort to feature fresh, local food and beverages for customers.

Their friendly staff is expertly trained in the art of cocktail concoctions, and they look forward to making your experience positively enjoyable.

This offer is valid for a $25 eVoucher to Amendment XXI.

Here is the small print:

More information and specs. One-time use only. No cash value; no cash or credit issued for any unused amount.

Purchase limit of (5) per customer. Limit (1) per visit. Not valid toward tax, tip, or in combination with any other offers.

Please tip on the total amount pre-discount. Promotional value does not expire.

You can seize this week's deal here while supplies last.