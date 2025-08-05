Is It Time to Modernize the AMBER Alert System in Washington State?

We all know how important the Amber alert is in Washington State, but some folks are asking for a change to the nationwide system.

Could WA Improve How It Handles Missing Child Alerts?

According to KIRO-7, a new petition is circulating online hoping to make a change to the Amber Alert system called Whitney's Law.

Whitney's Law, which is named after Whitney Decker, who sadly lost her three daughters after her estranged husband, Travis, abducted the children and then killed them near Wenatchee, Washington

An Amber alert didn't go out because their situation didn't fit the criteria of an Amber alert

Get our free mobile app

In Whitney's case, an estranged husband with visitation rights didn't trigger the alarm, but the state did send out a lesser-known endangered missing persons advisory.

The petition to change the Amber alert system is gaining traction, as over 6,000 signatures have been collected so far.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Debate Heats Up Over WA’s Emergency Alert System for Missing Kids

Here are the core criteria for issuing an AMBER Alert in Washington State:

The victim must be a minor under the age of 18.

There must be a confirmed child abduction and not just a child who is missing or a runaway.

The child must be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Authorities must have enough information to believe that issuing an AMBER Alert will assist in the child’s recovery.

The alert must be issued soon after the abduction to increase its effectiveness.

The child’s abduction must be reported to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.

What Doesn’t Qualify for an AMBER Alert?

Runaway cases (unless there's evidence of abduction)

Custody disputes without signs of imminent danger

Missing children without suspicious or dangerous circumstances

So does the Amber alert system need retooling in Washington State? Some say so.

Take our poll below and let us know what you think:

READ NEXT: There Are Four Missing Persons Types of Alerts In Washington State

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals