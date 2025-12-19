Adopt Guy – Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

If you are looking for a great dog to adopt, look no further than Guy. Guy stopped by the radio station this morning, and he was amazing.

Guy needs a new home, and the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter has your next forever friend.

Here's what we know about Guy:

Guy is an absolute bro. He came to us as an owner surrender due to his previous owner’s declining health, and it’s clear he was loved—because this dude LOVES people. No shyness here. Guy is confident, outgoing, and always ready to party (or at least go for a run).

He’s a high-energy, playful goofball with a ton of personality and some truly hilarious quirks. Guy knows his basics—sit, down, shake, jump, stay, crawl, and probably a few surprise skills he hasn’t shown us yet. He’s smart, eager, and always down to show off what he knows.

One of Guy’s favorite hobbies? Running full-speed with something in his mouth. Stick? Yes. Toy? Obviously. Random shirt he found on the ground at the shelter? Also yes. Is it appropriate? Not his concern.

Guy is not really an apartment-type dude unless he’s getting plenty of exercise and enrichment. He’s built for an active lifestyle and would thrive with someone who wants a fun, energetic sidekick.

We don’t know how he is with other dogs yet, so meet-and-greets are required if you have a canine roommate.

So if you are looking for an awesome pal, Guy is your dude. I saw him do a ton of tricks, and he's ready to come home with you.

If you want to adopt Guy, check out more details about him here.