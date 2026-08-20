Meet Doug: This Handsome Pasco Husky Mix Is Looking for His Forever Home

Doug is such a good boy. He stopped by our studio thanks to Pet Overpopulation Prevention, and we had such a great time with him.

He's up for adoption and could be your new best friend.

Doug Loves Fetch, Car Rides and Pup Cups—Could He Be Your New Best Friend?

Doug is a handsome 2-year-old Husky mix and a medium-sized boy with the most beautiful eyes and an even sweeter personality.

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Could Doug Be Your Perfect Match? Meet This Adoptable Pasco Pup

Doug is playful, smart, and an absolute snuggler. He is great with other dogs, kids, and strangers, making him a wonderful companion for an active family.

He loves playing fetch and tug-of-war, going for car rides, and, of course, stopping for a pup cup.

Doug is crate trained and has graduated from the Ridge Dog Program, showing just how smart and willing to learn he is. He is also perfectly fine with a shorter fence.

The one thing Doug asks is that his forever home be cat-free; he is not good with cats.

READ MORE: Washington State's Top 5 Dog Breeds Ranked

If you're looking for a fun-loving, affectionate, handsome boy who will happily be your adventure buddy and your snuggle partner, Doug may be your perfect match.

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Doug is ready to go, with all his vaccines up to date. You can click here to adopt Doug; let's get this beautiful boy a new home.