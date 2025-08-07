These 7 Popular Chains Have Shut Down in WA—Did Your Town Lose One?
As economics have changed drastically over the last few years, I'm surprised by how many of the big retail giants you just don't see anymore in the malls around Washington State.
Claire’s Says Goodbye—All WA State Stores Set to Close by October 2025
You'd think the biggest names in retail couldn't fail, but as they say at times, all good things come to an end, and it's surprising to see how many of our favorite retailers have vanished recently from the Evergreen state.
I grew up in Washington State, and shopping at Sears or Macy's was a treat for me as a poor kid, but I never thought that in adulthood, those retailers would fail. It almost seemed like they were too big to fail.
Mattress Land Goes Out of Business Completely - Stores In WA State Closed
In 2025, the retail landscape has changed, and a bunch of beloved brands have closed stores and fallen into bankruptcy - I thought I'd break down seven HUGE retail giants that I can't believe struggled in Washington State - most are closed or are closing - take a look at my list of former retail giants in our state:
Major Retail Closures in Washington State: 7 Stores We’ll Miss
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Quite a list. Did you see lots of names you recognize?
I'll be curious to see who takes their place - did you see some of your favorites on our list?
Share your memories below in the comments
READ NEXT: Major Mattress Retailer Closes Down In Four States, Including WA State
7 Famous Retail Stores Washingtonians Can’t Believe Closed
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
30 Stores We Wish Were Still at Kennewick’s Columbia Center Mall
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals